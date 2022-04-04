Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal look to move back into Premier League top four

Apr 4, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal can move back into the Premier League's top four tonight.

Mikel Arteta's side will overtake north London rivals Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.

