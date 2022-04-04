Arsenal look to move back into Premier League top four

Arsenal can move back into the Premier League's top four tonight.
Mikel Arteta's side will overtake north London rivals Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.
Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.
Advertisement
Arsenal can move back into the Premier League's top four tonight.
Mikel Arteta's side will overtake north London rivals Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.
Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus