Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal increase Premier League advantage

Feb 11, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Arsenal increase Premier League advantage Arsenal increase Premier League advantage
Share this article

Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League after losing 2-1 to 10-man Wolves.

The defeat increases the pressure on manager Nathan Jones.

Leaders Arsenal have dropped points for a second week running with a 1-all draw against Brentford, while it was the same score in the earlier London derby between West Ham and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Tottenham's top four hopes have taken a blow with a 4-1 thrashing by Leicester.

Fulham are up to seventh after beating Nottingham Forest 2-nil and it was 1-all between rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus