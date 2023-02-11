Arsenal increase Premier League advantage

Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League after losing 2-1 to 10-man Wolves.

The defeat increases the pressure on manager Nathan Jones.

Leaders Arsenal have dropped points for a second week running with a 1-all draw against Brentford, while it was the same score in the earlier London derby between West Ham and Chelsea.

Tottenham's top four hopes have taken a blow with a 4-1 thrashing by Leicester.

Fulham are up to seventh after beating Nottingham Forest 2-nil and it was 1-all between rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton.