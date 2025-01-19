Arsenal held by Villa

Liverpool are 6 points clear at the top of the Premier League table this morning.

A late late 2-0 win against Brentford put them clear of second placed Arsenal who were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa.

The Reds also have a game in hand over their rivals.

David Moyes is seeking his first win since returning to the Everton hot seat.

The Scot will lead out his side against Tottenham in the Premier League after falling to a 1-0 loss to Villa last time out.

Having only been appointed last week, Moyes says he's got a lot to juggle

Kick off in that one is at 2pm.

At the same time, Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford and Southampton make the trip to Nottingham Forest.

The big game of the day sees Ipswich Town playing host to a resurgent Manchester City.

That one kicks off at Portman Road at 4:30pm.

Leeds can retake top spot in the Championship by beating Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Kick-off is at noon.

Sheffield United went a couple of points clear after winning 2-nil against Norwich yesterday.

Cardiff claimed bragging rights in the south Wales derby thanks to a 3-nil victory over Swansea.

Bottom side Plymouth lost 1-nil to QPR, while Hull beat Millwall by the same score in the other early kick-off.

Oxford continued their good run with a 1-nil win against promotion hopefuls Blackburn, while strugglers Portsmouth claimed a valuable 2-1 triumph over Middlesbrough.

Watford got past Derby 2-nil, Bristol City lost 1-nil at Coventry, West Brom drew 1-all with Stoke, and Luton against Preston finished goalless.

Celtic edged past Kilmarnock 2-1 in the Scottish Cup fourth round to get their trophy defence off to a successful start.

Aberdeen avoided an upset by winning 3-nil against Elgin City, while Hibs knocked out minnows Clydebank by the same score.

But Ross County went out after conceding late to lose 3-2 to Livingston after extra-time.

Among the other ties, St Johnstone got past Motherwell 1-nil, St Mirren claimed a 3-1 victory at Queen of the South and Ayr thrashed Broxburn Athletic 8-nil.

Rangers host Highland League side Fraserburgh this afternoon from 2.15 after Falkirk take on Raith Rovers at noon.