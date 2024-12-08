Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal held at Fulham

Dec 8, 2024 16:54 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal held at Fulham
Share this article

Arsenal had to settle for a 1-all draw at Fulham as they missed the chance to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Jamie Vardy inspired a late Leicester comeback as they came from two down to hold Brighton 2-2.

Ipswich conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Advertisement

===

West Ham have confirmed Michail Antonio has had an operation on a fractured leg following a car accident yesterday afternoon.

The Premier League club say the player will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

Advertisement

West Ham, who play Wolves tomorrow, have expressed their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support shown.

They've also thanked the emergency services and first responders who attended the incident.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Winning start for Warriors
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Energumene wins on long awaited return
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council publishes CPO intentions on derelict sites
Over 600 customers without power in Kerry
Energumene wins on long awaited return
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus