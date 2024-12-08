Arsenal held at Fulham

Arsenal had to settle for a 1-all draw at Fulham as they missed the chance to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Jamie Vardy inspired a late Leicester comeback as they came from two down to hold Brighton 2-2.

Ipswich conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

West Ham have confirmed Michail Antonio has had an operation on a fractured leg following a car accident yesterday afternoon.

The Premier League club say the player will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

West Ham, who play Wolves tomorrow, have expressed their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support shown.

They've also thanked the emergency services and first responders who attended the incident.