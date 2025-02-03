Arsenal hammer Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed a "special day" for his side as they thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in the Premier League.

It moves them to within six points of leaders Liverpool, while City's faint hopes of defending their title once again continue to fade.

Manchester United's poor home form continued.

Their 2-nil loss to Crystal Palace is their fifth in six top flight games at Old Trafford.

Tottenham's 2-nil victory at Brentford ended their four-match losing streak and eased pressure on boss Ange Postecoglou.

Tonight at 8, Chelsea will move back into the Champions League places if they beat West Ham.

At the same time two Championship promotion hopefuls meet at the Riverside this evening when Middlesbrough host Sunderland in a Tees-Wear derby.

The visitors are hoping to move three points off the top two.

Victory for Boro would see them climb into the play-off places.

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old attacker has joined the club until the end of the season.

Rashford, who has been at United since the age of seven, said in December he was ready for a 'new challenge'.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson's loan move to West Ham from Brighton is expected to be confirmed later today.