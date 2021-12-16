Arsenal go fourth, plus more action tonight

Arsenal have leapfrogged West Ham and gone fourth in the Premier League table.

The Gunners beat the Hammers 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last night with goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Wolves are eighth after they defeated Brighton 1-0.

While it ended 2-2 between Crystal Palace and Southampton.

In tonight's matches, Liverpool play Newcastle United with kick off at Anfield from 8pm.

It's Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge from 7.45.

And Leicester City take on Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium from 7.30.