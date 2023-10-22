Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal fight back for Chelsea draw; United win

Oct 22, 2023 09:42 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal fight back for Chelsea draw; United win
Manchester United marked an emotional night by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League.

A minute's applause was held for former captain Sir Bobby Charlton after his death at the age of 86.

Arsenal came from 2-down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, Manchester City won 2-1 at home to Brighton, while Newcastle hammered Crystal Palace 4-nil.

The Merseyside bragging rights went the way of Liverpool, with Mo Salah scoring both in a 2-nil victory against Everton.

Luton scored in stoppage time to draw 2-all at Nottingham Forest, Brentford beat Burnley 3-nil, while Wolves boss Gary O'Neil had a happy return to Bournemouth - winning 2-1.

There's just one game this afternoon - Aston Villa attempt to maintain their impressive form when they host West Ham.

Celtic can regain their 7 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

They face Hearts at 2:15pm looking to keep up their unbeaten league campaign.

Yesterday, Rangers closed the gap on their Glasgow rivals with a 4-0 win over Hibernian.

