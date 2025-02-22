Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal fail to close gap

Feb 22, 2025 17:38 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal fail to close gap
Arsenal have missed a chance to move to within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

They were beaten 1-nil by West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

Brennan Johnson scored a brace for Tottenham Hotspur as they thrashed Ipswich 4-1.

Wolves have moved five points clear of the bottom three after their 1-nil win at Bournemouth.

Manchester United produced a second half comeback to draw 2-all at Everton.

Brighton eased to a 4-nil victory at bottom side Southampton and Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-nil in their London derby.

