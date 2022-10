Arsenal maintained their place at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-nil win at Leeds.

The match at Elland Road was suspended for over half an hour because of a fault with the VAR system, while the hosts missed a second half penalty.

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under boss Graham Potter with a 2-nil win at struggling Aston Villa.

Southampton ended their four game losing streak by drawing 1-1 with West Ham.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle.