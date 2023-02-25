Arsenal extend Premier League advantage

Leeds have moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-nil win over bottom side Southampton in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

West Ham's 4-nil thrashing of Nottingham Forest also took them out of the bottom three - but Everton have dropped back in it after losing 2-nil to Aston Villa.

Arsenal have gone five points clear at the top with a 1-nil victory over Leicester.

But nearest challengers Manchester City can narrow the gap again with victory at Bournemouth in the first of two late kick-offs.

Liverpool play Crystal Palace away afterwards.