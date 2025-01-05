Arsenal draw at Brighton; Liverpool host United today

Liverpool can go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League this afternoon after two of their closest rivals slipped up.

Arsenal and Chelsea were held to 1-all draws in their respective matches against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

The leaders host out of form Manchester United at Anfield later.

Newcastle moved within a point of the top four after beating Tottenham 2-1, while champions Manchester City were 4-1 winners against West Ham.

Bottom side Southampton were thrashed 5-nil by Brentford - and fellow strugglers Leicester lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth got past Everton 1-nil.

Kick off at Anfield is at half past 4.

Before that, Fulham play host to Ipswich Town with that one getting underway at 2pm.