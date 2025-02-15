Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal cut gap at top of Premier League

Feb 15, 2025 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal cut gap at top of Premier League
Premier League title challengers Arsenal have beaten struggling Leicester 2-nil to move four points off the top of the table.

Mikel Merino scored both goals in the final 10 minutes for the Londoners.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest are away at Fulham in the games from 3, with Manchester City taking on Newcastle at the Etihad.

Bournemouth could end the day in the Champions League places if they win at bottom side Southampton and other results go their way.

Aston Villa meet relegation-threatened Ipswich, while West Ham host Brentford.

Everton visit Crystal Palace in the late game.

Burnley kept an 11th consecutive clean sheet in the Championship as they drew nil-nil away at Lancashire rivals Preston.

Failure to win means the visitors stay third, two points off the automatic promotion places.

Bristol City are just outside the top six after a 1-all draw with Cardiff, while Portsmouth won 2-nil at Oxford to move further clear of danger.

