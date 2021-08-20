Arsenal confirm Odegaard deal; Friday night preview

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta is excited to have the Norwegian in his squad

Arteta has also said the transfer of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to north London is "close".

===

Bournemouth have signed former England defender Gary Cahill on a one year deal.

He moves to Scott Parker's side on a free transfer following his release from Crystal Palace.

===

St Pat's have the chance to move level on points with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Saints make the trip to Finn Harps, with the hosts seeking their first home victory in four months.

Dundalk are only two-points above the relegation zone heading into their Louth derby with Drogheda at Oriel Park.

While there's a meeting of the bottom two at the R-S-C, where Waterford take on Longford.

===

Swansea go in search of their first win of the Championship season when they head to Bristol City tonight.

They've picked up just one point from their opening four matches.