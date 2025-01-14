Arsenal confirm Jesus injury

Arsenal have confirmed Gabriel Jesus has suffered an Anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

The Brazilian forward had to be substituted in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

Jesus will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Aston Villa have signed forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The Netherlands international has cost the Premier League club just over 20-million pounds.

Malen has scored over 100 career goals and has penned a long term deal at Villa Park.