Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal confirm Jesus injury

Jan 14, 2025 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal confirm Jesus injury
Share this article

Arsenal have confirmed Gabriel Jesus has suffered an Anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

The Brazilian forward had to be substituted in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

Jesus will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Advertisement

===

Aston Villa have signed forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

The Netherlands international has cost the Premier League club just over 20-million pounds.

Advertisement

Malen has scored over 100 career goals and has penned a long term deal at Villa Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

South Kerry Board holds first monthly meeting of 2025
Advertisement
Mounthawk manager O'Shea aware of Roco challenge
Kerry's Hanrahan available for Connacht selection
Advertisement

Recommended

Draft programme for government agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Regional Independent group, as Healy-Raes continue talks
Mounthawk manager O'Shea aware of Roco challenge
Nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied to keep their dogs as deadline approaches
South Kerry Board holds first monthly meeting of 2025
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus