Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal close gap on top spot

Mar 16, 2025 15:55 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal close gap on top spot
Share this article

Arsenal have moved to within 12 points of the top of the Premier League with a 1-nil win over Chelsea.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-nil defeat at Fulham.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Flexachem beaten at Maree
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Kerry FC academy review
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee
2nd for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in West Cork Rally
Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus