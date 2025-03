Arsenal can close the gap to the Premier League leaders this afternoon.

The Gunners know a win over fellow Londoners Chelsea will see them move within 12 points of Arne Slot's side.

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is at 1:30pm.

At the same time, there's another London derby as Fulham play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

The late game this evening will see Manchester United travel to Leicester City for a 7pm kick off.