Arsenal bidding to close gap on Liverpool this afternoon

Today's Premier League action gets underway at half 12 with the meeting of Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Five games are underway from 3pm, with Arsenal having the chance to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to five points - they're at home to West Ham.

Bournemouth play Wolves, Southampton face Brighton, Ipswich play Tottenham and Fulham take on Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

The evening game, involving Aston Villa and Chelsea, kicks off at half five.

Last night, Brentford beat Leicester City by four goals to nil.