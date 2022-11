Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table this lunchtime.

The Gunners, who are one-point behind leaders Manchester City, go to their London rivals Arsenal for a noon kick-off.

The Unai Emery era begins at Villa Park as Aston Villa host Manchester United at 2pm.

At the same time Newcastle go to Southampton and West Ham play Crystal Palace.

The half-four kick-off pits third-place Spurs against Liverpool.