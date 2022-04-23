Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal beat Man Utd

Apr 23, 2022 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal beat Man Utd Arsenal beat Man Utd
Share this article

Arsenal have secured a 3-1 win against Manchester United to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for United to make it 2-all in the second-half, as their Champions League hopes took a further blow.

Tottenham can climb back above their north London rivals with victory at Brentford in the late game.

Advertisement

Manchester City are attempting to go four points clear at the top of the table this afternoon in their match with strugglers Watford.

Bottom team Norwich are taking on Newcastle, with Leicester going up against Aston Villa.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus