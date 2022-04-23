Arsenal beat Man Utd

Arsenal have secured a 3-1 win against Manchester United to move up to fourth in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for United to make it 2-all in the second-half, as their Champions League hopes took a further blow.

Tottenham can climb back above their north London rivals with victory at Brentford in the late game.

Advertisement

Manchester City are attempting to go four points clear at the top of the table this afternoon in their match with strugglers Watford.

Bottom team Norwich are taking on Newcastle, with Leicester going up against Aston Villa.