Arsenal beat 10 men Watford at the Emirates

Arsenal beat 10 men Watford by a goal to nil at the Emirates.
Emile Smith-Rowe was on target for the gunners when he put them a goal up.
Watford were reduced to ten men when Juraj Kucka was given a second yellow after clattering Tavares.
Elsewhere, it was 1-all in the match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road.
Raphinha put the hosts ahead in the first-half before Harvey Barnes equalised.
It ended scoreless at Goodison Park where Everton hosted Tottenham despite Everton being down to ten men.
Mason Holgate received a red card after a leg crunching challenge on Hojberg in the final minutes of the game.
The referee initially showed Holgate a yellow card but VAR were quick to intervene and it resulted in a red card.
This was Antonio Conte's first domestic game in charge of Spurs.