Arsenal beat 10 men Watford at the Emirates

Arsenal beat 10 men Watford by a goal to nil at the Emirates.

Emile Smith-Rowe was on target for the gunners when he put them a goal up.

Watford were reduced to ten men when Juraj Kucka was given a second yellow after clattering Tavares.

Elsewhere, it was 1-all in the match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road.

Raphinha put the hosts ahead in the first-half before Harvey Barnes equalised.

It ended scoreless at Goodison Park where Everton hosted Tottenham despite Everton being down to ten men.

Mason Holgate received a red card after a leg crunching challenge on Hojberg in the final minutes of the game.

The referee initially showed Holgate a yellow card but VAR were quick to intervene and it resulted in a red card.

This was Antonio Conte's first domestic game in charge of Spurs.