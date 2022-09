Arsenal have won 3-nil at Brentford to go back to the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side are now a point clear of Manchester City and Tottenham.

15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest ever top-flight player, after coming on as a substitute for Arsenal.

Two teams who could do with three points are in action this afternoon, with Everton hosting West Ham.