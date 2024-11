In the English Premier League, Arsenal will have the chance to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool from 9 points.

They travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham from 5-thirty.

There are four 3 o'clock games.

Crystal Palace entertain Newcastle, Ruud van Nistelrooy will watch from the stands as his Leicester City side travel to Brentford, Wolves welcome Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest play Ipswich at the City Ground.

Last night Brighton and Southampton finished 1-all.