Arsenal at Luton tonight in Premier League

Dec 5, 2023 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal at Luton tonight in Premier League
Arsenal have the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League this evening.

Mikel Arteta's side, who have won their last five games in all competitions, travel to17th place Luton.

The Hatters lost 3-1 to Brentford at the weekend and sit just two points above the drop zone heading into the 8.15pm kick-off at Kenilworth Road.

Wolves seek to bounce back from their loss to Arsenal when they host Burnley in the half-seven game.

Burnley will be looking to build on their 5-nil defeat of fellow strugglers Sheffield United with Ireland international Dara O’Shea set to start again in defence.

