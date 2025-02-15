Arsenal at Leicester this lunchtime; Brighton defeat Chelsea

With Liverpool not in action until tomorrow, Arsenal can move within four points of the Premier League leaders at lunchtime.

The Gunners travel to Leicester City for a half 12 start.

Five games get underway from 3 o'clock.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are level on points ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Nottingham Forest can tighten their grip on third - they're away to Fulham.

Evan Ferguson could make his West Ham debut, when Brentford come to the London Stadium.

It's a South Coast derby at St. Mary's, where Southampton host Bournemouth.

Aston Villa entertain Ipswich Town.

The evening game sees Everton travel to Crystal Palace for a half 5 start.

Brighton were comfortable 3-0 winners over Chelsea, beating the Blues for the second time in six days.