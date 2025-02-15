Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal at Leicester this lunchtime; Brighton defeat Chelsea

Feb 15, 2025 09:33 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal at Leicester this lunchtime; Brighton defeat Chelsea
Share this article

With Liverpool not in action until tomorrow, Arsenal can move within four points of the Premier League leaders at lunchtime.

The Gunners travel to Leicester City for a half 12 start.

Five games get underway from 3 o'clock.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Newcastle United are level on points ahead of their meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Nottingham Forest can tighten their grip on third - they're away to Fulham.

Evan Ferguson could make his West Ham debut, when Brentford come to the London Stadium.

Advertisement

It's a South Coast derby at St. Mary's, where Southampton host Bournemouth.

Aston Villa entertain Ipswich Town.

The evening game sees Everton travel to Crystal Palace for a half 5 start.

Advertisement

Brighton were comfortable 3-0 winners over Chelsea, beating the Blues for the second time in six days.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today
Advertisement
Kerry season opens with victory
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

21 Kerry schools committed to a smartphone-free childhood
Defeat for Scotts Lakers Killarney; other Kerry sides in action today
Kerry season opens with victory
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus