Arsenal have suffered their first defeat in this year's Champions League.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty handed the Gunners a 1-nil defeat against Inter at the San Siro.

Aston Villa's 100 percent record in the competition was ended after losing 1-nil away to Club Brugge.

Hans Vanken scored a penalty that was given after Tyrone Mings mistakenly picked up the ball thinking a goal kick hadn't been taken.