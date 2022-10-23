Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal and United level at top of table

Oct 23, 2022 15:10 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal and United level at top of table
Manchester United and Arsenal are level on points at the top of the Women's Super League after they both made it four wins from four at the start of the season.

United beat bottom side Leicester 1-nil, while the Londoners got past Liverpool 2-nil.

The teams have the same goal difference, have scored eleven goals - and are yet to concede.

Chelsea are aiming to move level with them in this evening's game at Brighton.

West Ham are up to fifth following a 3-2 victory over Reading - who remain pointless.

