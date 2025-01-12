Arsenal and United clash today in FA Cup

The FA Cup third round action continues today.

Arsenal and Manchester United do battle in the pick of the games at 3pm while the final game of the day is between Swansea and Southampton at half past 4.

Tamworth are looking to pull off the biggest shock of the round as they host Tottenham at half past 12.

Advertisement

Plymouth overcame their struggles in the Championship to knock out Premier League side Brentford with a 1-nil win in the FA Cup third round.

Manchester City made sure they didn't slip-up against neighbours Salford - thrashing them 8-nil.

Leicester beat QPR 6-2, Chelsea eased past Morecambe 5-nil and Bournemouth got a 5-1 victory over West Brom.

Advertisement

Liverpool were 4-nil winners against Accrington Stanley, while Brighton got past Norwich by the same score.

Harrogate's run is over after a 1-nil defeat to Leeds in their Yorkshire derby.

Last season's semi-finalists Coventry eliminated Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 on penalties after they drew 1-all following extra-time.

Advertisement

===

Rangers need a win today to keep themselves in touch with the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Celtic's 4-1 win over Ross County yesterday means the gap to the Gers is now 18 points.

Advertisement

St Johnstone are the visitors to Ibrox for a 3pm kick off this afternoon.