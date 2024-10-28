Arsenal and Liverpool draw

Manchester City have a one point lead at the top of the Premier League after fellow title challengers Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-all.

The Merseysiders remain second, with the Londoners third.

Under pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wasn't helped by a controversial West Ham penalty, as his side lost 2-1.

Chelsea are fifth thanks to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

Crystal Palace got past Tottenham 1-nil to register their first top-flight win of the season.

We're guaranteed a new winner of the Ballon d'Or this evening.

The prize is awarded to the world's best soccer player and this year neither Cristiano Ronaldo or the holder Lionel Messi are nominated.

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham lead the voting while Manchester City will be represented by Rodri and Erling Haaland.

The winner will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in Paris later.