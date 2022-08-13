Arsenal and City win again; Premier League round-up

Arsenal's winning start to the new Premier League season has continued after beating Leicester 4-2.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice.

Defending champions Manchester City eased past Bournemouth 4-nil, while Southampton fought from 2-goals down to draw 2-all at home to Leeds.

Brighton and Newcastle played out a goalless stalemate, as did Wolves and Fulham.

Aston Villa were 2-1 winners over Everton in the early game.

This evening, Manchester United travel to Brentford hoping to get a first win under new boss Erik ten Hag.