Arsenal and City clash today

Feb 2, 2025 09:30 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal will look close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to six-points this afternoon.

The Gunners are unbeaten in three games against Manchester City ahead of hosting the reigning champions at half-four.

A win for Pep Guardiola's City would see them move to within three points of their second-place opponents.

Manchester United go for a fourth straight victory in all competitions when they host Crystal Palace.

While Spurs are on a run of fourth successive league defeats heading into their game at Brentford.

Mo Salah climbed up to sixth on the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, with his brace helping Liverpool to a 2-nil win at in-form Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest remain third after thrashing Brighton 7-nil - their biggest margin of victory this century.

Newcastle missed the chance to move into the top four as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham, with Aston Villa's hopes of Champions League qualification dented by a 2-nil loss at west Midlands rivals Wolves.

That result saw the Molineux side leapfrog Leicester, who drop back into the relegation zone after they were comfortably beaten 4-nil by Everton.

Bottom team Southampton ended a six match losing run to claim a second top flight win of the season, getting past fellow strugglers Ipswich 2-1.

