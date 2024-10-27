Arsenal against Liverpool today in Premier League

Arne Slot admits Liverpool have taken to his style of management quickly.

The Reds have suffered just one top-flight defeat since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to continue in goal for today's meeting.

Advertisement

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is at half past 4.

Liverpool will be looking to regain top spot which is currently occupied by Manchester City after their 1-0 win over Southampton.

Elsewhere today there are 3 games down for decision at 2pm.

Advertisement

Chelsea play host to Newcastle, Tottenham travel to take on Crystal Palace and Manchester United take on West Ham United.

A win for the Hammers would see them join Erik ten Hag's team in 13th place.