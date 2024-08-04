Advertisement
Armagh’s Clann Éireann claim Senior All-Ireland Club 7s

Aug 4, 2024 11:21 By radiokerrysport
Armagh’s Clann Éireann claim Senior All-Ireland Club 7s
3 August 2024; Clann Éireann, Armagh, captain Niamh Coleman is presented with the Senior Championship cup by Uachtarán Cumann Peil Gael na mBan Mícheál Naughton following the ONeills All-Ireland Club 7s competitions at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvesters GAA clubs in Dublin. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
CLANN Éireann were crowned O’Neills All-Ireland Senior Club 7s champions on Saturday.

The Armagh club, runners-up in 2017 and 2008, finally got their hands on the coveted silverware, as the 7s, sponsored by sportswear manufacturer O’Neills this year for the first time, were held at the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin.

Clann Éireann, captained by Niamh Coleman, were impressive throughout the day and after safely navigating the group stages, they overcame Mayo’s Knockmore at the semi-final stage, before accounting for Antrim’s St Ergnats, Moneyglass, in the final.

Clann Éireann were 2-5 to 0-4 clear at half-time, with Meabh McCambridge and Cassie Henderson finding the net.

In the second half, St Ergnats showed plenty of fight and they had a brace of goals from Sarah O’Neill but Clann Éireann added further majors from Róisín Mulligan, McCambridge, with her second, and Dearbhla Coleman to see the game out.

In the Senior shield final, Kildare’s Suncroft claimed the honours, seeing off the challenge of Donegal opponents Naomh Naille after extra-time by 2-15 to 1-12.

The Intermediate Cup final was won by Naomh Trea Ballymaguigan from Derry, who won by 9-5 to 5-8 against Armagh’s Mochuas, Derrynoose.

The Intermediate Shield final was an all-Meath affair, won by Dee Rangers as they overcame Walterstown by 0-11 to 0-3.

Junior cup honours went to Kildare’s Milltown, 2-6 to 1-7 winners in the final against Mayo opponents St Brigid’s, as Cork’s Carrigaline got the better of St Brides (Louth) by 2-9 to 3-4 in the Junior Shield final.

