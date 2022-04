Armagh are to appeal the bans handed to a trio of their players following a brawl in last week’s Allianz League defeat to Donegal.

Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell were all suspended, meaning they could miss Armagh’s Ulster quarter-final against the same opposition.

However, Donegal will not appeal the bans doled out to Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry.