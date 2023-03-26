Advertisement
Armagh relegated; Cluxton back for Dubs

Mar 26, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrynews
Mongahan have have pulled off the great escape and survived the drop from Division 1 of the Allianz Football League at the expense of Armagh.

The Farney men edged out Mayo in Castlebar by 2-14 to 0-14.

Meanwhile, it was a cagey affair up in Omagh but Tyrone came out on top against rivals Armagh by 18 points to 16.

Armagh will join Donegal in Division 2 next year after a 0-21 to 9 points loss to Roscommon.

Stephen Cluxton watched from the bench as Dublin footballers secured promotion to the top tier after seeing off Louth by 1-16 to 1-06 at Croke Park.

Captain Sean Kelly was man of the match for Galway as they hung on to see-off Kerry by 1-13 to 0-14 points at Pearse Stadium.

