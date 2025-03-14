Armagh name squad; Kerry to do so tonight

Armagh have named their squad for tomorrow's game against Kerry in the Allianz Football League.

The counties face off in Tralee from 5.30.

Armagh team:

Ethan Rafferty

Tomas McCormack, Barry McCambridge, Paddy Burns

Connaire Mackin, Greg McCabe, Ben Crealy

Jason Duffy, Oisin O'Neill

Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan, Darragh McMullan

Conor Turbitt, Andrew Murnin, Oisin Conaty

Subs:

Blaine Hughes, Gareth Murphy, Jarly Og Burns, Peter McGrane, Fergal O'Brien, Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin, Ciaran Higgins, Callum O'Neill, Shane McPartlan, Cian McConville.

Kerry are to reveal their team tonight.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details.