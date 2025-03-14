Armagh name squad; Kerry to do so tonight

Armagh have named their squad for tomorrow's game against Kerry in the Allianz Football League.
The counties face off in Tralee from 5.30.
Armagh team:
Ethan Rafferty
Tomas McCormack, Barry McCambridge, Paddy Burns
Connaire Mackin, Greg McCabe, Ben Crealy
Jason Duffy, Oisin O'Neill
Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan, Darragh McMullan
Conor Turbitt, Andrew Murnin, Oisin Conaty
Subs:
Blaine Hughes, Gareth Murphy, Jarly Og Burns, Peter McGrane, Fergal O'Brien, Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin, Ciaran Higgins, Callum O'Neill, Shane McPartlan, Cian McConville.
Kerry are to reveal their team tonight.
