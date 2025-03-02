Armagh defeat Dublin; games continue today

Dublin were handed their second loss of Division One of the Allianz National Football League
They gave themselves too much to do and fell to a 1-20 to 1-12 loss to Armagh.
Two neighbours do battle in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.
Defending champions Derry make the short trip to Donegal for a 1:45pm throw in.
At the same time, unbeaten Galway welcome Tyrone to Tuam Stadium.
Armagh picked up their second win of the campaign with an 8 point win over Dublin last night.
Mayo went above Kerry into 4th with a 2 point win in Castlebar.
===
Monaghan are looking for their 4th win of Division 2 later.
They're away to Louth with Ardee hosting their clash at 2pm.
If Monaghan slip up, Meath can take advantage and go above the Farney men with a win over rivals Westmeath.
That fixture will now take place in Mullingar at 3:15pm.
===
Kildare are looking to keep up their 100 per cent start to Division 3.
They'll make the trip to Clare for a 2pm start in Ennis.
It's also a 2pm throw in for the meeting of Leitrim and Offaly in Ballinamore.
===
There are 2 games down for decision in Division 4 this afternoon.
Wicklow and Carlow face off in Aughrim at 2pm.
Before that, London and Longford clash at 12:30pm in Ruislip.