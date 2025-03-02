Advertisement
Sport

Armagh defeat Dublin; games continue today

Mar 2, 2025 10:14 By radiokerrysport
Armagh defeat Dublin; games continue today
Share this article

Dublin were handed their second loss of Division One of the Allianz National Football League

They gave themselves too much to do and fell to a 1-20 to 1-12 loss to Armagh.

Two neighbours do battle in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

Advertisement

Defending champions Derry make the short trip to Donegal for a 1:45pm throw in.

At the same time, unbeaten Galway welcome Tyrone to Tuam Stadium.

Armagh picked up their second win of the campaign with an 8 point win over Dublin last night.

Advertisement

Mayo went above Kerry into 4th with a 2 point win in Castlebar.

===

Monaghan are looking for their 4th win of Division 2 later.

Advertisement

They're away to Louth with Ardee hosting their clash at 2pm.

If Monaghan slip up, Meath can take advantage and go above the Farney men with a win over rivals Westmeath.

That fixture will now take place in Mullingar at 3:15pm.

Advertisement

===

Kildare are looking to keep up their 100 per cent start to Division 3.

They'll make the trip to Clare for a 2pm start in Ennis.

Advertisement

It's also a 2pm throw in for the meeting of Leitrim and Offaly in Ballinamore.

===

There are 2 games down for decision in Division 4 this afternoon.

Wicklow and Carlow face off in Aughrim at 2pm.

Before that, London and Longford clash at 12:30pm in Ruislip.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry underage sides play today
Advertisement
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Mounthawk exit Hogan Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry underage sides play today
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Mounthawk exit Hogan Cup
Killorglin beaten; Lakers win Killarney derby; Warriors play today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus