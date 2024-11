Kerry are set to host All Ireland champions Armagh in Tralee in the Allianz Football League in 2025, according to Tony Leen of the Irish Examiner.

He reports how the draft fixtures also have the Kingdom playing Dublin in Tralee while Jack O'Connor's side are facing 4 away matches.

Kerry will start against Donegal in Killarney accorrding to John Fogarty of the Examiner.