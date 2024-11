Argentina are taking nothing for granted ahead of their visit to the Aviva Stadium on Friday.

They come to Dublin following Andy Farrell's side losing to New Zealand in their opening Autumn International last week.

As well as this, the Pumas have been in great form recently with wins over Australia, Italy and back-to-back world champions South Africa.

Advertisement

However, Argentina attack coach Kenny Lynn feels we may see a different Ireland to the All Blacks match