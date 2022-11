Saudi Arabia have pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

The side ranked 51st in the world came from behind to beat Argentina by 2 goals to 1 in the opening match in Group C.

Skipper Lionel Messi handed Argentina the lead from the penalty spot on 10 minutes at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Advertisement

Second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari's sealed a historic win for the Saudis.