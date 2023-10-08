Argentina knock Japan out of World Cup

The final group games of the Rugby World Cup are taking place today.
Argentina have beaten Japan 39-points-to-27 in their decider in Pool D in Nantes.
That means they'll face Wales in the quarter-finals while Japan are going home.
