Advertisement
Sport

Argentina knock Japan out of World Cup

Oct 8, 2023 16:15 By radiokerrysport
Argentina knock Japan out of World Cup
Share this article

The final group games of the Rugby World Cup are taking place today.

Argentina have beaten Japan 39-points-to-27 in their decider in Pool D in Nantes.

That means they'll face Wales in the quarter-finals while Japan are going home.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All 3 games end in draws
Advertisement
Chelsea and Man City draw in Women’s Super League
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement

Recommended

All 3 games end in draws
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Rangers beat St. Mirren
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus