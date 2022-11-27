Advertisement
Argentina keep World Cup hopes alive

Nov 27, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Argentina keep World Cup hopes alive
Argentina kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 2-nil win over Mexico last night.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez wrapped up a vital 3 points in their bid to reach the knockout stages in Qatar [pronounced: CAT-ar].

In today's World Cup games, Belgium take on Group F rivals Morocco at 1 o'clock, followed by the meeting of Canada and Croatia at 4.

Japan can go 2 wins from 2 in Group E with a win over Costa Rica - that game kicks off at 10am.

The game of the day sees Spain face Germany at 7.

