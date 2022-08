Argentina have won in New Zealand for the first-time in their history.

Emiliano Boffelli scored 20-points and Juan Martin Gonzalez their try as the Pumas beat the All-Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch.

Michael Cheika's side sit atop the Rugby Championship table after three rounds of games.

Earlier, Australia inflcited a 25-17 defeat on world champions South Africa in Adelaide.