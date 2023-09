It's another busy day at the Rugby World Cup

Ireland’s Pool B rivals Scotland face whipping boys Romania.

Former Munster out half Ben Healy will make his World Cup debut for the Scots.

That game in Lille kicks off at 8 o'clock.

Today's first game saw Argentina go second in Pool D by beating Chile 59 points to 5 in Nantes.

And in Pool C, the action is underway in the meeting of Fiji and Georgia in Bordeaux