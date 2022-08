Ardfert were comfortable winners over Skellig Rangers, winning out 1-18 to 0-9 away from home

They will join Ballymac, Listry and Fossa in the semi final draw.

Meanwhile, Waterville will play St Michaels Foilmore in a game which will see the losers relegated.

Advertisement

Castlegregory kept their status with a 0-13 to 0-9 point win over Waterville while St Pats needed extra time to overcome Foilmore 0-18 to 1-11