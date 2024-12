Antrim's Josh Rock has booked his place in the third-round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

He's eased to a 3-nil win against Rhys Griffin at the Alexandra Palace.

Mickey Mansell of Tyrone is set to face Jonny Clayton in the next few minutes.

In the evening session, Derry's Daryl Gurney plays Florian Hempel.

2018 champion Rob Cross is also in action - he faces Scott Williams.