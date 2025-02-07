Advertisement
Sport

Antrim threatening not to play Ulster Championship quarter-final against Armagh

Feb 7, 2025 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Antrim threatening not to play Ulster Championship quarter-final against Armagh
Antrim's footballers are threatening not to play their Ulster Football Championship quarter-final against Armagh if it's moved from Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons are due to have home advantage for the clash with the reigning All-Ireland champions but there's been speculation that Ulster Council could opt to switch it to a bigger neutral venue.

Antrim player Paddy McBride says the panel have agreed not to fulfil the fixture, if it's not fixed for Corrigan Park.

All-Ireland Club Football champions Cuala are searching for a new manager after Austin O'Malley opted to step down due to other commitments.

The former Mayo footballer led the club to their maiden Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland titles this season.

While ex Carlow boss Turlough O'Brien has taken the reigns at 35-time Laois champions Portlaoise.

