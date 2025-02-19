Antrim Standing Firm On Home Championship Fixture

Antrim have formally put Corrigan Park forward as the venue for their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Armagh.

The Belfast ground has a capacity of four-thousand, and with All-Ireland champions Armagh having three-thousand season ticket holders, Ulster Council said the stadium doesn't "meet health and safety standards".

But Antrim's players insist they won't fulfil the April 12th fixture if it's fixed outside Corrigan Park.

Ulster GAA's competition controls committee met last night, and more talks are now scheduled to try and break the impasse.