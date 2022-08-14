Advertisement
Antrim crowned All Ireland Ladies Junior champions

Aug 14, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Antrim were crowned the All Ireland Ladies Football Junior champions.

Cathy Carey scored two goals for the Saffrons as they got the better of Fermanagh at the second time of asking.

They won the replay 3-15 to 11 points.

