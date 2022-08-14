Antrim crowned All Ireland Ladies Junior champions

Antrim were crowned the All Ireland Ladies Football Junior champions.
Cathy Carey scored two goals for the Saffrons as they got the better of Fermanagh at the second time of asking.
They won the replay 3-15 to 11 points.
Advertisement
Antrim were crowned the All Ireland Ladies Football Junior champions.
Cathy Carey scored two goals for the Saffrons as they got the better of Fermanagh at the second time of asking.
They won the replay 3-15 to 11 points.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus