Antony expected in Manchester today; Barkley leaves Chelsea

Antony is expected in Manchester today, with his 100-million euro move from Ajax finally nearing completion.

The Brazilian winger will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five year Manchester United contract, with the option of a sixth.

The fee will be the biggest ever involving an Eredivisie player.

Advertisement

United have also agreed a loan deal - with an option to buy - for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

====

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent.

Advertisement

The 28-year old joined from Everton in January of 2018, but had been a peripheral figure in recent seasons.

Barkley’s been linked with a move to Rangers.