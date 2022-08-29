Advertisement
Sport

Antony expected in Manchester today; Barkley leaves Chelsea

Aug 29, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrysport
Antony expected in Manchester today; Barkley leaves Chelsea Antony expected in Manchester today; Barkley leaves Chelsea
Share this article

Antony is expected in Manchester today, with his 100-million euro move from Ajax finally nearing completion.

The Brazilian winger will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five year Manchester United contract, with the option of a sixth.

The fee will be the biggest ever involving an Eredivisie player.

Advertisement

United have also agreed a loan deal - with an option to buy - for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

====

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent.

Advertisement

The 28-year old joined from Everton in January of 2018, but had been a peripheral figure in recent seasons.

Barkley’s been linked with a move to Rangers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus