Another Win For Kenny's Men

Callum Robinson scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland thrashed Qatar 4-nil in a friendly last night.

The West Brom forward is the first player to score three times in a game for Ireland since Robbie Keane.

Robinson says he's honoured:

Shane Duffy scored the other goal as Stephen Kenny's team secured a comfortable win over next year's World Cup hosts.

It’s the first time in two years that Ireland have won back-to-back matches, but next up for Stephen Kenny’s side is the visit of Portugal.

The Ireland boss is delighted with his players

Serbia continue to lead Ireland's group after a 3-1 home win against Azerbaijan.

While Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in Portugal's 5-nil hammering of Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland's slim hopes of World Cup qualification were ended last night.

Ian Baraclough's side took the lead against Bulgaria in Sofia, but conceded twice in the second half of a 2-1 defeat.

They're now nine points behind second placed Switzerland with just two group games left to play - putting a play-off place out of reach.

Scotland need just one more win from their final two qualifying games to secure a play-off place.

Lyndon Dykes scored a dramatic late winner to claim the 1-nil win in the Faroe Islands.

England's qualifying campaign hit an unexpected snag last night - after they were held to a 1-all draw by Hungary at Wembley.

Manager Gareth Southgate called the result a "big disappointment" after his side came from behind to rescue a point.

England remain three points clear at the top of their group with two games remaining.

Albania's World Cup qualifier against Poland was temporarily suspended after home supporters threw objects at opposition players celebrating the opening goal.

The Poles were pelted with drink bottles from the stands after taking what proved to be a match winning 1-nil lead in Tirana.

Both teams left the pitch for over 20 minutes following the incident before the game was played to a conclusion.